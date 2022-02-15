Skip to main content
Ottawa police chief resigns amid blockade chaos - CBC reporter

1 minute read
OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned and will make a public announcement on Tuesday, a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reporter said, citing sources.

Sloly was heavily criticized for failing to deal with a truckers' blockade paralyzing Ottawa.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

