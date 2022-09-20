Over 200 buildings damaged in Mexico quake that killed 2-official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Members of the National Guard stand near vehicles damaged by the collapse of the facade of a department store during an earthquake, in Manzanillo, Mexico September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jesus Lozoya

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A major earthquake that killed two people in Mexico on Monday also damaged more than 200 buildings and injured 10 people, Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said on Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.6 quake struck in western Mexico and most of the damage was concentrated in the states of Colima and Michoacan. read more

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

