Pacific Alliance summit to be held in Lima postponed amid political turmoil















MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Pacific Alliance meeting set to be held in Peru on Dec. 14 has been postponed, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, as the South American country plunged into a political crisis.

Peru's Congress voted to oust President Pedro Castillo in an impeachment trial on Wednesday, hours after he said he would dissolve the legislature by decree.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Sarah Morland











