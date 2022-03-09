PAHO says COVID cases, deaths falling in Americas, warns too soon to lower guard

People wait to receive an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination campaign for homeless people, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown, Brazil, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday that last week COVID-19 cases fell by 26% across the Americas to 1.1 million new infections reported and deaths from the virus dropped by nearly 19% to 18,000 people over the same period.

"We all want the pandemic to be over, but optimism alone cannot control the virus. It is too soon to lower our guard," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Anthony Esposito

