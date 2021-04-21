Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasPanama to buy 2 million more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters
1 minute read

Panama will purchase another 2 million doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) vaccine against COVID-19, bringing its total purchase of this vaccine to about 7 million doses, the government said on Tuesday.

The Central American nation has already received about 600,000 doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine.

With the additional purchase, the government said its vaccines portfolio will reach 9 million doses, enough for more than 90% of its population.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · April 20, 2021 · 7:19 PM UTCCanada-U.S. land border restrictions, hotel quarantine extended

Canada and the United States on Tuesday extended a land-border closure for non-essential travelers, and air passengers arriving in Canada will continue to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of a hotel quarantine period, authorities said.

AmericasToronto area to close some workplaces amid COVID-19 surge
AmericasMexican governor out to seize Tijuana’s Prohibition-era golf course
AmericasMexico keeps some border crossing curbs for another month
AmericasSao Paulo Governor Doria wants to run for president in Brazil's 2022 vote