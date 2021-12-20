Panama detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PANAMA CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Panama has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Central American country's health ministry said on Monday.

A 50-year-old who works in mining and recently traveled to South Africa was found to have contracted the coronavirus with the Omicron variant, said Luis Sucre, Panama's health minister.

Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.