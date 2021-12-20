Americas
Panama detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
PANAMA CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Panama has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Central American country's health ministry said on Monday.
A 50-year-old who works in mining and recently traveled to South Africa was found to have contracted the coronavirus with the Omicron variant, said Luis Sucre, Panama's health minister.
Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon
