Skip to main content

Americas

Panama to hand out AstraZeneca vaccines to visitors in tourism push

1 minute read

A passenger wears a face mask while walking past a flight information board at the Tocumen International Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Panama City, Panama October 16, 2020.REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

PANAMA CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Panama approved a plan on Wednesday to vaccinate visitors in a bid to boost a tourism industry badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first Central American nation to offer vaccine doses to tourists.

Tourists will receive AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines, with the recommended interval between the two doses set at eight to 12 weeks, the government said in a statement.

It was not clear when the initiative would take effect, though visitors who wish to be inoculated will be expected to stay at least two nights at hotels registered with the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP).

"Panama seeks to attract tourists from Central America, the Caribbean and South America," a government source, who sought anonymity because he was not authorized to talk on the issue, told Reuters.

Many of Panama's neighbours have struggled to vaccinate large numbers of their populations.

Panama's economy, which declined almost 18% because of the pandemic slowdown, has begun to re-open after a fall in infections in recent weeks as its vaccination effort took off.

Reporting by Eli Moreno; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · September 15, 2021 · 7:08 PM UTC

Canadians rush to early polls in election, mail-in ballots underwhelm

Canadians voted in advanced polls in record numbers ahead of an upcoming election, some looking to beat crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic,according to data released this week, though an expected avalanche of mail-in ballots has failed to materialize.

Americas
Haiti PM, a suspect in murder of President Moise, replaces justice minister
Americas
Cuba publishes draft family code that opens door to gay marriage
Americas
'We are not criminals': migrants protest in southern Mexico
Americas
UNICEF calls for schools to reopen in pandemic-hit nations