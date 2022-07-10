Panama president diagnosed with 'low-risk' blood disorder, wife says

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo and first lady Yazmin Colon arrive before a dinner, during the ninth Summit of the Americas, in Malibu, near Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

PANAMA CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo suffers from a low-risk type of a rare blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome, his wife Yazmin Colon said on Sunday after tests carried out in the United States.

Myelodysplastic syndrome is considered a type of cancer affecting the body's ability to make healthy blood cells in bone marrow, the American Cancer Society states.

"Good news," she said in an audio message shared with local media. "He has myelodysplasia, but at low risk." Reuters confirmed the authenticity of the file.

Cortizo had traveled with his wife to the United States a week ago for the tests. The condition was first detected last month but Cortizo said he would seek another opinion.

