Panama's Commerce Minister appointed ambassador to the United States
MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen said on Tuesday he had appointed Ramon Martinez, currently the country's Minister of Commerce and Industries, as Panama's ambassador to Washington.
Martinez was the government's lead negotiator for a new contract with a unit of Canada-based miner First Quantum (FM.TO) which would lead to higher royalties. The contract has yet to be approved by the Panamanian congress.
Reporting by Mariana Parraga and Elida Moreno; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb
