Panama's Commerce Minister appointed ambassador to the United States

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen speaks during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2021. Timothy A. Clary/Pool via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen said on Tuesday he had appointed Ramon Martinez, currently the country's Minister of Commerce and Industries, as Panama's ambassador to Washington.

Martinez was the government's lead negotiator for a new contract with a unit of Canada-based miner First Quantum (FM.TO) which would lead to higher royalties. The contract has yet to be approved by the Panamanian congress.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mariana Parraga and Elida Moreno; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.