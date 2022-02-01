Sao Paulo expressway collapses near metro site, no victims

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Part of a major Sao Paulo expressway collapsed on Tuesday near a construction site for a new metro line administered by Spain's Acciona SA (ANA.MC), although no victims were reported.

The Sao Paulo state metro operator said on its website that tunnels dug for the new subway project had been flooded. TV images showed lanes of the Marginal Tiete expressway falling into a widening pit alongside the construction site.

The state government said there had been no victims.

Acciona is managing construction of the new metro line 6 in a public-private partnership with Sao Paulo state that is expected to start operations by 2025.

Shares of the Spanish renewable energy and construction group erased gains and fell nearly 2% after the collapse.

Representatives for Acciona did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Carolina Mandl, Letícia Fucuchima and Eduardo Simoes Editing by Brad Haynes

