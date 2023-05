MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Mexican state-run oil firm Pemex said Wednesday nine people were injured after an illegal tap caused a pipeline to explode in the State of Mexico.

The fire, now under control, caused material damages and injured nine people, including three Pemex workers who were taken to the hospital, the company said.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.