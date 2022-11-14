Pension reform boosts Chilean president's approval rating

Chile's President Gabriel Boric addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric's approval rating rose for the first time since mid-September after he sent a bill to Congress to change the country's controversial pension system, according to a poll released Sunday night.

The weekly survey by private pollster Cadem said support for the progressive president rose eight percentage points to 33%, while disapproval fell 11 percentage points to 58%.

At the beginning of November, Boric's approval fell to 25% and disapproval rose to 69%, according to the pollster, weighed down by a September plebiscite rejecting a proposal for a new constitution.

Boric said on Nov. 2 he was planning to end Chile's Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) system in lieu of a new private-public social security system that would see new contributions from employers and the state.

The survey was conducted by telephone between November 9 and 11, with a total of 705 individuals. It has a margin of error of approximately 3.7 percentage points.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos

