Pension reform boosts Chilean president's approval rating















SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric's approval rating rose for the first time since mid-September after he sent a bill to Congress to change the country's controversial pension system, according to a poll released Sunday night.

The weekly survey by private pollster Cadem said support for the progressive president rose eight percentage points to 33%, while disapproval fell 11 percentage points to 58%.

At the beginning of November, Boric's approval fell to 25% and disapproval rose to 69%, according to the pollster, weighed down by a September plebiscite rejecting a proposal for a new constitution.

Boric said on Nov. 2 he was planning to end Chile's Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) system in lieu of a new private-public social security system that would see new contributions from employers and the state.

The survey was conducted by telephone between November 9 and 11, with a total of 705 individuals. It has a margin of error of approximately 3.7 percentage points.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos











