Peru announces "definitive withdrawal" of ambassador from Colombia

LIMA, March 29 (Reuters) - Peru's government on Wednesday announced the "definitive withdrawal" of its ambassador from Colombia amid diplomatic tensions between both countries.

The decision responds to "repetitive interventionist and offensive comments" from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Peru's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.