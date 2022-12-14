Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on

[1/5] Demonstrators take part in a protest despite a government proposal to bring forward elections following the ouster of Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque















LIMA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.

The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency in order to guarantee free transit, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland











