Peru to build plant to make Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - President

A vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LIMA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Monday that the government has reached an agreement with Russia to install a plant to produce the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Castillo did not provide further information on the timeline for the installation or production targets during a speech broadcast on national television, but added that the health minister would provide further information. Peru signed a contract to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V in July.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

