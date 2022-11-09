Peru central bank expects economy to grow 3% in 2022

Julio Velarde, president of the Central Bank of Peru, speaks during an interview with Reuters at Central Bank headquarters in Lima, Peru April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian central bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday he expects the Andean nation's economy to grow 3% this year and next, slightly lower than his previous forecast of 3.1% and 3.2% growth for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Velarde's revision comes a day after Peru's finance ministry also lowered growth expectations in the world's No. 2 copper producer. read more

Reporting by Marco Aquino Editing by Chris Reese

