Peru court bars four Repsol execs from leaving the country in wake of oil spill

Workers clean up an oil spill following an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, in Ancon, Peru January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

LIMA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Peruvian judge on Friday barred four executives from Spanish energy firm Repsol SA (REP.MC) from leaving the country for 18 months, as prosecutors investigate the cause of an oil spill involving a tanker hired by the company.

The quartet include Repsol's Peru chief, Jaime Fernandez-Cuesta. The government has said the incident involved some 6,000 barrels spilled on the central coast near the capital Lima.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marco Aquino

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.