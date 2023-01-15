Peru extends state of emergency for one month in Lima, Puno and Cusco















LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte has extended a state of emergency for 30 days in the capital and two southern regions, according to a decree signed late on Saturday, following protests that have left more than 40 people dead.

The extended measures, which grant police special powers and limit freedoms including the right to assembly, apply to Lima and the heavily indigenous southern regions of Puno and Cusco. Restrictions in Puno, which has seen violent clashes between demonstrators and police, include a 10-day curfew.

Peru first announced a month-long, nationwide state of emergency in mid-December, shortly after protests broke out over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Daniel Wallis











