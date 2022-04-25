Peru government proposes referendum to redraft constitution

Peru's Prime Minister Anibal Torres arrives at Congress to seek a confirmation vote, on the same day as lawmakers introduced an impeachment motion to try to oust President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo

April 25 (Reuters) - Peru's prime minister said on Monday the government will call for a referendum to propose redrafting the constitution, renewing a campaign proposal aimed at boosting the role of the state in the country's economy.

"We have submitted to congress a bill to amend the constitution with the purpose of calling a constitutional assembly to redact a new constitutional text," Anibal Torres said, adding the process is long and that people will decide if they should call for the assembly or not.

The government’s announcement renews a campaign promise from President Pedro Castillo that he had all but abandoned in office and comes at a moment when both he and the nation's congress are highly unpopular.

The move requires congressional support and is unlikely to be approved in the opposition-controlled legislature.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb

