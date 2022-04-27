Peru govt declares state of emergency near MMG’s Las Bambas mine as stand-off continues

Members of indigenous communities camp on the property of Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine, in Las Bambas, Peru April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

LIMA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government on Wednesday declared a state of emergency near MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine, where production has been halted for a week due to indigenous communities camped inside.

A state of emergency suspends civil liberties such as the right to assembly and protest. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Las Bambas was weighing attempting to evict protesters on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun

