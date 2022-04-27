1 minute read
Peru govt declares state of emergency near MMG’s Las Bambas mine as stand-off continues
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LIMA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government on Wednesday declared a state of emergency near MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine, where production has been halted for a week due to indigenous communities camped inside.
A state of emergency suspends civil liberties such as the right to assembly and protest. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Las Bambas was weighing attempting to evict protesters on Wednesday. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.