Peru president urges congress to pass bill to bring elections forward amid protests















LIMA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's congress to pass a bill to bring forward general elections in a news conference on Saturday.

Boluarte, formally Peru's vice president, assumed the presidency earlier this month after ex-President Pedro Castillo tried to illegally dissolve congress and was arrested.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.