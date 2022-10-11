Peru prosecutors increase pressure on president as they order allies detained















LIMA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Peruvian prosecutors on Tuesday detained five allies of embattled President Pedro Castillo, who is facing several criminal investigations over corruption allegations during his one year in office.

Prosecutors said the detentions were carried out against people who had allegedly helped Castillo's former secretary avoid detention for corruption charges earlier this year.

Prosecutors also ordered raids that were part of a separate operation, including raiding a house inhabited by Castillo's sister as well as the homes of six lawmakers who have supported his administration.

The raids and detentions are set to further weaken Castillo's presidency at a time when lawmakers in the opposition-controlled congress are openly talking about launching a fresh impeachment attempt against him.

Left-wing Castillo has already survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July of last year and is the subject of five criminal investigations. The probes include alleged obstruction of justice and influence peddling.

Among those detained are Auner Vasquez and Biberto Castillo who worked at Peru's government palace, where the president's office operates.

The government has said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday afternoon on the detention and the raids.

Castillo condemned the raid on his sister's home in a tweet, calling it an "abusive act."

This is not the first investigation to touch on Castillo's family and whether they have benefited from his presidency. His sister-in-law was detained earlier this year.

