Peru top court approves recourse for jailed ex President Fujimori to leave prison -source, media

Former President of Peru Alberto Fujimori attends a trial as a witness at the navy base in Callao, Peru March 15, 2018. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

LIMA, March 17 (Reuters) - Peru's top constitutional court approved on Thursday a legal recourse that allows former President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a prison sentence for rights violations, to be freed, a court source said on Thursday.

Local news outlet RPP first reported the news on Thursday.

Reporting by Marco Aquino

