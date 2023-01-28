Peru's Boluarte laments Congress' failure to speed up elections

[1/2] Peru's President Dina Boluarte speaks as she meets with foreign press, in Lima, Peru January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo















Jan 28 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte expressed regret after Congress refused to speed up the timeline for a presidential election amid widespread social and political unrest, her office said on Saturday.

Lawmakers had given an initial green light to moving elections from 2026 to 2024, but late on Friday evening voted down proposals hold the election this year.

Boluarte has repeatedly backed moving up elections as she struggles to quell nationwide protests demanding her resignation, which have left dozens dead.

A motion to move elections up to April 2024 already passed one vote and has a second final vote in February. Congress will continue debate on Monday.

On Friday Boluarte said an election could happen this year.

"We urge lawmakers to put down their partisan and group interests and put the interest of Peru first. Our citizens promptly await a clear response that will pave a way out of the political crisis and build social peace," Boluarte's office said on Twitter.

Boluarte, who took office after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested last month, has maintained she will stay on as president until elections are held.

