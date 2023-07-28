Peru's Boluarte to request legislative powers from Congress to fight crime

[1/2] Peru's President Dina Boluarte delivers her address to the nation at the Legislative Palace, in Lima, Peru, July 28, 2023. Jhonel Rodriguez Robles/Peru Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

SANTIAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Friday she would request legislative powers from Congress for 120 days to fight criminality.

"(These are) measures Peru needs today to face, with more strength and efficiency, delinquency and crime," Boluarte said during a Presidential address in Lima amid protests demanding her ouster.

Reporting by Marco Aquino and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sarah Morland

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.