Peru's Boluarte says upcoming protests are "a threat to democracy and the rule of law"

Peru's President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola address the media, in Lima
Peru's President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola address the media, in Lima, Peru February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque/File Photo

LIMA, July 18 (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Tuesday that the upcoming protests are "a threat to democracy and the rule of law," a day before anti-government protests are scheduled to start.

Boluarte said the government isn't able to resolve protest demands such as a new constitution, the release of former President Pedro Castillo and the closure of Congress.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice

