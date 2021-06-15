Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Peru leftist Castillo ahead as election tally finally finishes

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo arrives to hold a news conference in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a narrow lead with 50.125% of the vote ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori on 49.875% with all ballots finally counted on Tuesday after the knife-edge June 6 run-off election.

The ballot, which has exposed sharp divides in the Andean nation, still faces potential legal challenges from Fujimori, who has made allegations of fraud with little proof and has tried to get some votes annulled.

Castillo has galvanized rural and poorer voters who feel left behind in the country's economic growth story, while wealthier urban voters had rallied behind Fujimori.

The outcome could have a major impact on the vital mining sector in the world's No.2 copper producer. Castillo has pledged to sharply hike taxes on mining companies and to redraft the country's decades-old constitution.

