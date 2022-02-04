Peru's Castillo says he will reshuffle Cabinet, days after naming new PM

LIMA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Friday that he will reshuffle his Cabinet, named just three days ago, after his pick for prime minister was widely condemned over allegations that he beat his daughter and late wife.

Castillo, who is in his third Cabinet in six months in office, did not say if Prime Minister Hector Valer would be leaving or what other specific ministerial changes he would make.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun;Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.