Peru's Castillo says PM has resigned two months into his administration

Peru's President Pedro Castillo and Guido Bellido gesture after Castillo named Bellido as his prime minister during an event at the Pampas de Ayacucho Historic Sanctuary, in Ayacucho, Peru July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce//File Photo

LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday said he had accepted the resignation of his prime minister, without giving a reason, two months since the beginning of his leftist administration.

Prime Minister Guido Bellido was little-known before taking the role and had taken a tough stance with the opposition-led Congress.

Castillo said a new cabinet will be sworn in at 20:00 local time.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino

