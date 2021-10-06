Americas
Peru's Castillo says PM has resigned two months into his administration
LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday said he had accepted the resignation of his prime minister, without giving a reason, two months since the beginning of his leftist administration.
Prime Minister Guido Bellido was little-known before taking the role and had taken a tough stance with the opposition-led Congress.
Castillo said a new cabinet will be sworn in at 20:00 local time.
