Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Peru's Congress confirms new leftist cabinet

1 minute read

Peru's President Pedro Castillo walks out the Congress after his swearing-in ceremony, in Lima, Peru July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo

LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers on Friday confirmed a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo, giving the fledging administration some respite after a contentious first month in office.

Overall, 73 lawmakers voted in favor and 50 voted against confirming the Cabinet. Castillo’s party, the Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre, holds only a minority of congressional seats.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:55 AM UTC

Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.

Americas
Vaccinated Chileans shout and dance for study to see if the show can go on for concerts
Americas
'Mexico had enough': protesters block president from daily televised address
Americas
Paraguay grains ships cut loads, face delays as river levels drop
Americas
Peru's Congress confirms new leftist cabinet