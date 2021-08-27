Peru's Congress confirms new leftist cabinet

Peru's President Pedro Castillo walks out the Congress after his swearing-in ceremony, in Lima, Peru July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo

LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers on Friday confirmed a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo, giving the fledging administration some respite after a contentious first month in office.

Overall, 73 lawmakers voted in favor and 50 voted against confirming the Cabinet. Castillo’s party, the Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre, holds only a minority of congressional seats.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler

