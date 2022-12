Peru's foreign ministry summons Mexican ambassador after Castillo asylum talks

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peru's foreign ministry summoned the Mexican ambassador on Friday, saying that it considered that statements made by Mexican leaders constituted "an interference in Peru's internal affairs."

Mexico's foreign minister said on Thursday that officials had started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding Castillo's request to seek asylum in the country.

