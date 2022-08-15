Peru's GDP grows 3.44% in June y/y

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 3.44% in June compared with a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

In the same report, the country's statistics agency INEI posted that Peru, the world's second largest copper producer, grew 3.54% year-on-year in the first six months of the year.

Reporting by Isabel Woodford

