Peru's inflation up 0.67% in August

A vendor shows copper plates displayed for sale at a handicraft shop in Lima, Peru, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer prices rose 0.67% in August, the government said on Thursday, slowing down from the previous two months as the Andean country faces soaring fuel and food prices.

Inflation in the first eight months of the year in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, reached 6.13%, statistics agency INEI added.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Steven Grattan

