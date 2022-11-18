Peru's international airport reports runway accident, images show jet on fire















LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Peru's Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima reported on Friday an accident on a runway, saying passengers were unharmed and that the causes of the incident were being investigated.

A plane belonging to Latam Airlines (LTM.SN), which had reported problems with its landing gear, was involved in the accident, fire brigade officer Mario Casaretto told local radio station RPP Noticias.

RPP Noticias posted images on Twitter of a Latam jetliner partially on fire.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito











