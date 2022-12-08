Peru's key financial institutions remain resilient amid political turmoil - Moody's analyst















LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru's key economic and financial institutions remain resilient to political volatility, Moody's analyst Jaime Reusche said Thursday after the country impeached and arrested one president and welcomed another in a day of political drama on Wednesday.

Reusche added that Peru's financial institutions help mitigate the country's exposure to potential issues that could weigh on its credit quality.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito











