Petroecuador says people attempted to enter facilities in Amazon















QUITO, April 6 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state oil company Petroecuador said on Thursday it has activated security protocols and evacuated personnel from a block in the Amazon after people from the area attempted to enter its facilities.

Block 16 is among four blocks in Orellana province that were subject to a force majeure declaration by the company last month amid community protests.

"Security protocols were activated as part of the force majeure declaration that is in force for these operations," Petroecuador said in a statement, adding that there is evidence some cabling and other items were stolen.

The people attempting to enter the facility were stopped by members of the armed forces, the military said in its own statement, and said that some soldiers were injured.

Force majeure measures for two of the four blocks that were subject to the declaration - Blocks 61 and 43-ITT - were lifted at the end of March, while the measure is expected to be lifted at Block 12 after a deal to finance housing project studies.

The March declaration means the country will need to reduce its production target to a maximum of 490,000 barrels per day, Energy Minister Fernando Santos has said, from a previous 520,000.

Output was just over 464,000 barrels per day on Wednesday, according to official figures.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb











