Brazil's Eurofarma to make Pfizer COVID-19 shots in Latin America

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech said on Thursday they had signed a deal with Brazil's Eurofarma Laboratorios SA to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within Latin America.

Eurofarma will start manufacturing finished doses beginning in 2022. The agreement does not cover the complicated process of mRNA drug substance production that will be done at Pfizer and BioNTech's U.S. facilities.

Eurofarma is expected to produce more than 100 million finished doses annually at full operational capacity, Pfizer and BioNTech said.

Pfizer and BioNTech have so far shipped 1.3 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine across the world and aim to deliver 3 billion by the end of this year.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

