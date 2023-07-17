Poll shows most Peruvians believe economy worse under Boluarte

LIMA, July 17 (Reuters) - Most Peruvians believe their economic situation has worsened under their seven-month-old government, a survey showed on Monday, as protesters prepare to return to the streets.

Some 54% of those polled said their current economic situation worsened in the last six months and 41% said it remained the same, in a survey conducted last week by local pollster CPI.

The survey followed a government announcement noting the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producer shrunk 1.43% year-on-year in May, a worse contraction than that expected by analysts and reversing a two-month growth spurt.

Several left-wing groups have since July 19 pressed for the resumption of protests renewing calls for President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, early elections and a new constitution.

The government has said it will use only legitimate force to ensure security.

Human rights groups have alleged security forces abused their powers against protesters and committed multiple extrajudicial killings during the unrest that left over 50 dead.

The protests were triggered by the December ousting of former President Pedro Castillo, who was subsequently arrested after attempting to shut down Congress. Boluarte, his vice-president, was sworn in within hours.

Some 24,000 police will patrol the upcoming protests, expected to draw thousands to the capital Lima.

Protest organizers claim supporters are already arriving from Peru's mining south - a poorer region whose support helped bring Castillo to power - in a so-called "third takeover" of Lima.

The government has extended a state of emergency across key roadways, a measure that restricts civil liberties and allows security forces to maintain control of conflict zones.

The CPI poll found, in line with other surveys, that approval for Boluarte and Congress sunk to new lows, with just 14% approving of Boluarte's performance and about 6% for Congress.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Sandra Maler

