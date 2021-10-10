Skip to main content

Pope meets Colombian nun freed from Mali kidnapping

Pope Francis leads a mass to open the synod of bishops in Vatican City, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

VATICAN CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday met a Colombian nun who was freed after being kidnapped by Islamist militants in Mali four years ago.

The Vatican said in a statement that Francis met Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez in St. Peter's Basilica just before he celebrated Mass there to open a two-year worldwide consultation on the Catholic Church's future. read more

The Mali presidency announced her release on Saturday but the timing and other details were not clear.

Kidnapping has been a lucrative source of cash for Islamist groups in West Africa's Sahel region, where they are waging an expanding insurgency against national armies, French forces and U.N. peacekeepers.

