Pope to visit Canada July 24-30 to apologise over residential schools
VATICAN CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused.
A Vatican statement said the pope would visit the cities of Edmonton, Québec and Iqaluit.
