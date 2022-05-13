Pope to visit Canada July 24-30 to apologise over residential schools

Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

VATICAN CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused.

A Vatican statement said the pope would visit the cities of Edmonton, Québec and Iqaluit.

