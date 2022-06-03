Progressive Conservatives projected to win Ontario election, CBC says

TORONTO, June 2 (Reuters) - Ontario's Progressive Conservative party was projected to win provincial election Thursday evening, allowing them to form government for a second term in Canada's most populous province.

The Progressive Conservatives, led by Doug Ford, were headed to form a majority government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) said, after opinion polls consistently predicted a victory for the right-leaning party.

The win for the Ford government comes as the debt-laden province's health system is under strain after two years of pandemic, while hot inflation has added worries about high housing prices and the cost of living.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Denny Thomas and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.