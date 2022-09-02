Factbox: Recent attacks on prominent figures in Latin America

A man wearing a pin depicting Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez stands outside her house after she was pointed at with a gun outside her home, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Thursday night survived an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman threatened her at near point-blank range and the gun failed to discharge. read more

Here are some other attacks on high-profile politicians from Latin America in recent years.

JAIR BOLSONARO, BRAZIL

During his first campaign trail in September 2018, far-right Brazilian President Bolsonaro was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital and had emergency surgery on his liver.

JOVENEL MOISE, HAITI

Haitian President Moise was shot dead in July 2021 and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple's home.

IVAN DUQUE, COLOMBIA

On a visit to an area near the Colombia-Venezuela border in June 2021, right-wing Colombian President Duque's helicopter was struck by multiple bullets. Authorities blamed former FARC rebels.

FRANCIA MARQUEZ, COLOMBIA

Colombia's now Vice President Marquez had a narrow escape in May 2019 before she ran for office, when attackers launched a grenade and shot at her and other environmental activists.

NICOLAS MADURO, VENEZUELA

Venezuelan President Maduro accused political foes of trying to kill him during an open-air speech in August 2018 by using explosive-laden drones in capital city Caracas.

Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Rosalba O'Brien

