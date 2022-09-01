Remittances to Mexico hit new record high in July

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Elsa Maria Gonzales, whose husband Alberto Burgos works in the U.S. to send money for their family, walks near the Western Union in Jantetelco, state of Morelos, Mexico November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico reached a new record high in July as Mexican families received $5.3 billion from abroad, an annual increase of 16.5%, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Thursday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been a strong supporter of remittances in the midst of an economic slowdown and a rising inflation rate that hit 8.15% in July, its highest level in nearly 22 years. read more

Remittances from abroad amounted to $5.3 billion in July, after 13 million transactions were made with an average ticket of $406.

Remittances this year through July rose 16.4% to $32.8 billion, the central bank said.

Lopez Obrador has forecast remittances to reach $60 billion by the end of the year.

(This story corrects final paragraph to say $60 billion, not $60 million)

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Diego Ore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

