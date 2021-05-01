Skip to main content

AmericasRio de Janeiro governor impeachment confirmed over alleged COVID-19-related graft

Reuters
1 minute read

Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel gestures as he speaks to the media at Laranjeiras Palace, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A Brazilian court confirmed on Friday the impeachment of Rio de Janeiro's state governor Wilson Witzel over alleged graft in the purchase of medical supplies and services to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Witzel, who denies any wrongdoing, had been temporarily removed from power in August 2020.

Investigations by Brazilian prosecutors say that Witzel bought 700 million reais ($128.76 million) in ventilators which have never been delivered to treat COVID-19 patients.

($1 = 5.4366 reais)

