Road access to Brazil's busiest Paranagua port cut off by landslide















SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Delivery of goods by road to Brazil's busiest port for grains and sugar has been cut off by a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in the southern parts of the country, the Paranagua port authority said on Wednesday.

About 80% of goods to the port come by trucks and it is too early to estimate the potential losses from the disruptions, the port authority said.

Operators and terminals are now moving stockpiled goods that are expected to last until the weekend and it was still not clear when the roadblocks will be removed.

Meanwhile, rail operator Rumo (RAIL3.SA) said cargo train service to Paranagua resumed with restrictions.

The main products that arrive by rail are sugar, soybeans and corn, according to the port authorities.

Rumo said at this time goods are being delivered to the port and that it was monitoring the conditions of the tracks.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Steven Grattan and Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Arun Koyyur











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.