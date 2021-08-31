Skip to main content

Americas

Ruling Liberals in tight race with Conservatives as Canadians vote

1 minute read

A sign is pictured during Canada's federal election, in Kingston, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's ruling Liberals and the main opposition Conservatives were locked in a tight race according to the final polls as Canadians voted in Monday's election, which will determine who forms the government to guide the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surveys of public opinion show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's center-left Liberals could eke out another minority government, with Erin O'Toole's Conservatives close on their heels. The left-leaning New Democrats remain in third place. read more

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics
Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Steve Scherer and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 12:39 PM UTC

Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over.

Americas
U.S. removes migrants from Texas border camp, begins flights to Haiti
Americas
"Trapped": Migrants collecting food try to evade law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border
Americas
U.S. homeland security chief heads to border as removal of migrant camp accelerates
Americas
Ruling Liberals in tight race with Conservatives as Canadians vote