Ruling Liberals in tight race with Conservatives as Canadians vote
OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's ruling Liberals and the main opposition Conservatives were locked in a tight race according to the final polls as Canadians voted in Monday's election, which will determine who forms the government to guide the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surveys of public opinion show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's center-left Liberals could eke out another minority government, with Erin O'Toole's Conservatives close on their heels. The left-leaning New Democrats remain in third place. read more
