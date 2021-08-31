Ruling Liberals in tight race with Conservatives as Canadians vote

A sign is pictured during Canada's federal election, in Kingston, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's ruling Liberals and the main opposition Conservatives were locked in a tight race according to the final polls as Canadians voted in Monday's election, which will determine who forms the government to guide the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surveys of public opinion show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's center-left Liberals could eke out another minority government, with Erin O'Toole's Conservatives close on their heels. The left-leaning New Democrats remain in third place. read more

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Steve Scherer and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.