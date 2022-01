Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia January 21, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed coordination of a "strategic partnership" on the global arena in a phone call with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Kremlin said on Monday.

They also agreed to "activate" contacts on various levels and to strengthen bilateral ties.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

