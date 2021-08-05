Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Sao Paulo's glass box lookout puts fear of heights to the test

1 minute read
1/5

Influencer Julia Paiva takes a picture inside Sampa Sky, a reinforced glass box that protrudes beyond the building and allows to see not only the horizon, but also the ground below your feet, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Visitors lie with their feet in the air, sit on the glass floor and walk to the edge of a transparent box as they pose for photos in a new sky deck on the 42nd level of Sao Paulo's tallest building, the Mirante do Vale.

Called the Sampa Sky, the dizzying lookout officially opens on Sunday, but some people got a sneak peek on Wednesday.

"I think it's beautiful, I love it. It was something that was missing in Sao Paulo," said Sylvia Barreto, who admitted she was a little scared when she stepped out into the glass box.

The deck, nine floors below the top of the 170-metre-high (558-feet) building, was inspired by Chicago's Skydeck, on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower.

"It's an incredible sensation," said Deise Remos. "I am scared to death of heights, I must confess, but I worked through the fear. After the first step it was incredible, it is incredible to see the city from this height."

Reporting by Pablo Garcia; Editing by Karishma Singh and Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 2:35 AM UTC'Not the plan': Guatemalan migrants lament fast-track deportations

Guatemala has begun to receive flights of undocumented migrants sent back from the United States under a new policy allowing fast-track expulsions for some families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Guatemalan and U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.

AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro rages against probe, threatens to act beyond constitution
AmericasSao Paulo's glass box lookout puts fear of heights to the test
AmericasTop paramilitary, guerrilla leaders in Colombia ask forgiveness
AmericasCanadian border staff to begin work-to-rule strike action starting Friday -union