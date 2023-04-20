Search suspended for U.S. sailors last seen in northwest Mexico, Coast Guard says















MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - The search for three American sailors last seen in northwest Mexico has been suspended by the Mexican Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The three sailors, identified as Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross, were last seen on April 4 in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the Coast Guard said last week.

Los Angeles-based Coast Guard spokesman Richard Uranga told Reuters that after the Mexican Navy had suspended their search, the U.S. Coast Guard had followed suit.

Uranga said he did not have further information on why the search was called off.

The sailors left the port city of Mazatlan earlier this month to head to San Diego, and were supposed to stop along the way in Cabo San Lucas, on the tip of the Baja California peninsula. They never arrived.

Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry











