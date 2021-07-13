Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Several killed in western Canada as crane collapses, police say

1 minute read

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - A crane attached to a high-rise under construction in Kelowna, British Columbia, collapsed on Monday causing multiple fatalities, police said.

Several workers were near the crane when it collapsed, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Adam MacIntosh told reporters in Kelowna, according to a video of the news conference.

He gave no further details about the victims, saying that "not all persons have been properly identified." One person was unaccounted for, MacIntosh said.

Several adjacent buildings were also damaged and "the area remains unstable and unsafe," and has been evacuated, MacIntosh said. A structural engineer is studying how to make the area safe again, he said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · July 12, 2021 · 11:54 PM UTCBrazil's federal police open probe into Bolsonaro over vaccine deal - source

At the request of the Supreme Court, Brazil's federal police has formally opened a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of an Indian vaccine and could now question him, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

AmericasCanada to require risk assessments for researchers to protect intellectual property
AmericasBrazil's B3, Totvs join forces in fintech venture
AmericasCiti to sell Venezuela operations to BNC
AmericasSeveral killed in western Canada as crane collapses, police say

A crane attached to a high-rise under construction in Kelowna, British Columbia, collapsed on Monday causing multiple fatalities, police said.